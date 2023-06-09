Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): 'The Kerala Story' director Sudipto Sen is all set to collaborate with 'Main Atal Hoon' producer Sandeep Singh for an upcoming project.

Taking to Instagram, Sandeep Singh shared a post which he captioned, "I'm honoued to announce my collaboration with the incredibly talented director Sudipto Sen, whose storytelling in The Kerala Story has touched hearts. Together, we are bringing you a film that will mesmerise and inspire. Stay tuned for the exciting announcement just around the corner."

Further details about the project are still awaited.

Sen's 'The Kerala Story', while stoking a controversy, also received a massive response from the fans at theatres.

Starring Adah Sharma in the lead role, the film minted more than Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Sandeep Singh, also the owner of Legends studios, bankrolled notable films like Priyanka Chopra's 'Mary Kom', Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer 'Sarbjit', Vivek Oberoi's biopic drama 'PM Narendra Modi' and Amitabh Bachchan's sports biopic film 'Jhund'.

His next production is 'Main Atal Hoon', which is a biopic on the life of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The cast and crew have now moved to Lucknow to commence the second schedule of 'Main Atal Hoon.' The team is scheduled for an extended 16-day shoot in the city.

Helmed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, 'Main Atal Hoon' features Pankaj Tripathi as the three-time former PM. The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, while the music has been composed by Salim-Sulaiman. Manoj Muntashir has penned the lyrics for the film.

Sharing his experience of shooting for the film, Tripathi earlier said, "Getting a chance to play the role of our great leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an honour in itself. We went through rigorous reading sessions, to understand the dialect, his lifestyle and his vision for India. I feel elated today as we begin shooting for Main Atal Hoon."

Director Ravi Jadhav said, "I have seen Pankaj ji being super involved in the process of knowing and understanding Atal ji. I am sure no one else would have been a better fit than Pankaj Ji to essay such a proficient personality. Hoping to create the same magic with our film that Atal ji created with his life and his vision for our country."

The film will hit the theatres in December this year. (ANI)

