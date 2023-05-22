Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) "The Kerala Story" has raised Rs 200 crore at the India box office, the makers said Monday.

In a press note, production house Sunshine Pictures said "The Kerala Story" has touched Rs 200 crore net at the Indian box office and continues to grow across the country.

Also Read | Aditya Singh Rajput Dies at 32 Due to Drug Overdose; Actor Was Popular for Splitsvilla 9, Krantiveer and More.

Directed by Sudipto Sen and fronted by Adah Sharma, the Hindi movie released in India on May 5.

Produced by Vipul Shah, "The Kerala Story" depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

Also Read | The Kerala Story: Muslim Activists Storm Birmingham Cinema Screening of Adah Sharma Starrer, Claims That It Destroys 'Religious Harmony'.

The movie, which has polarised the political discourse in the country, was banned by the West Bengal government on May 8, fearing tensions among communities. Theatres in Tamil Nadu had decided to stop the screening from May 7 onwards, citing the law-and-order situation and a poor audience turnout.

Last week, the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal government's order banning the film in the state and asked Tamil Nadu to ensure the safety of the moviegoers.

A special screening of the movie was organised at the main theatre of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) on Saturday amid a protest by some students.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)