Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): 'The Lady Killer' film director Ajay Bahl on Wednesday rubbished out the reports which stated that the Arjun Kapoor - Bhumi Pednekar starrer film was released incomplete.

Bahl cleared the air around it saying that the film released is a complete film.

Talking to ANI, Bahl said, "Ever since the film got released on November 3 there is this rumour floating that the film is incomplete. It's a complete film."

However, Bahl recently took to a YouTube channel's comment section and confirmed that the film was incomplete.

He wrote, "Yes the movie is incomplete. 30 pages of the 117-page screenplay were never shot. It's no surprise that the film feels choppy and disjointed and one finds it hard to connect with the characters."

Reacting to his previous comment Bahl told ANI that whatever he wrote in the comment section was written "sarcastically".

He said, "What I said was meant sarcastically, but unfortunately, it got misinterpreted and I can understand that can happen. The film is complete and it is a film which we are very proud of."

'The Lady Killer' was released on November 3, and none of the lead cast promoted the film on their social media platforms and the reason behind a silent release was unclear.

Ajay Bahl has previously helmed projects like Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Blurr' and Akshaye Khanna's 'Section 375'. (ANI)

