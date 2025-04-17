Washington [US], April 17 (ANI): The first full trailer for 'The Life of Chuck,' directed by Mike Flanagan and based on Stephen King's novella 'If It Bleeds,' offers a glimpse into a film that explores life's big questions and the beauty of human connection.

The trailer showcases three chapters in the life of Charles "Chuck" Krantz, played by Tom Hiddleston, as he navigates love, loss, and self-discovery.

Also Read | 'Jaat 2': Sunny Deol To Return for a New Mission in Sequel of Gopichand Malineni's Mass Entertainer - Check Announcement!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIeQ-G3MlQq/

The film follows Chuck's journey from his childhood, where he is raised by his grandparents, Albie and Sarah, played by Mark Hamill and Mia Sara, who teach him the importance of music, dance, and practicality.

Also Read | 'Logout' Movie Review: Babil Khan Excels in This Gripping Thriller About Dark Side of Social Media Culture (LatestLY Exclusive).

As Chuck grows, he faces heartbreak and learns to appreciate the small moments in life.

The ensemble cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Matthew Lillard, Carl Lumbly, Benjamin Pajak, Jacob Tremblay, and Heather Langenkamp.

Nick Offerman serves as the narrator, as per Deadline.

'The Life of Chuck' won the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The movie is set to hit theatres on June 6 via Neon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)