Entertainment News | 'The Paradise' Makers Introduce Raghav Juyal's Character from Film; First Look Video out

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19 (ANI): Actor Raghav Juyal's first look from Nani starrer movie 'Paradise' is finally out, offering a glimpse into his character Vikram Maalik from the film.

The newly released visuals offer a striking glimpse into Vikram Maalik's world, one marked by power, danger and unpredictability. Set against a backdrop of fire, rain and chaos, the first look captures Raghav Juyal's fierce and intense avatar.

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Juyal was seen wearing heavy gold chains and carrying a commanding presence as he leapt off from the car. The actor shared the video on his Instagram handle.

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Known for constantly reinventing himself as a performer, Raghav appears to be stepping into one of the most challenging roles of his career with Paradise.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, 'The Paradise' marks his reunion with Nani after their successful collaboration on 'Dasara', which was well received by audiences in 2023. The upcoming film features Nani in the role of Dhagad.

When filming commenced on June 21, 2025, the makers unveiled a first-look image from the sets, showing the actor in character, sporting green leather shoes and a distinctive anklet.

The film's narrative centres on a marginalised tribal community that has long been denied basic rights. Their fight for justice gathers momentum when a new leader rises to challenge a system that has kept them oppressed for generations.

The ensemble cast includes Kayadu Lohar as the female lead, alongside Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, who plays the antagonist, and Sampoornesh Babu in pivotal roles.

The film was released in theatres on August 21, 2026. (ANI)

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