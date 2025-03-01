Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): The trailer for the highly anticipated horror-comedy 'The Parenting' has dropped, offering a glimpse of a haunted house, family mayhem, and a terrifying poltergeist.

The film stars Lisa Kudrow, Brian Cox, and a strong ensemble cast, promising a unique blend of supernatural terror and dark humour.

Directed by Craig Johnson (The Skeleton Twins), 'The Parenting' follows Rohan (Nik Dodani) and Josh (Brandon Flynn), a young gay couple who plan a relaxing weekend getaway at a country home with their families.

However, their peaceful retreat takes a dark turn when they discover the house is haunted by a malevolent demon.

As the trailer reveals, things quickly spiral out of control. "There is something really bad happening in this house," Flynn's character declares in a moment of sheer disbelief.

His frustrations mount as he finds himself stuck in a haunted house with his parents.

The footage also shows a bizarre scene in which the characters try to subdue a possessed dog using an unusual method.

In a rather unexpected twist, Brian Cox is seen wandering naked through the house, adding to the eerie and chaotic atmosphere.

The film also features performances from Edie Falco, Parker Posey, Dean Norris, and Vivian Bang, rounding out the ensemble cast that brings this bizarre story to life.

'The Parenting' is based on a script by Kent Sublette, with Chris Bender and Jake Weiner serving as producers, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie is set to begin streaming on Max starting March 13, 2025, and is produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema.

Lisa Kudrow, known for her iconic role in 'Friends', recently appeared in the 2024 streaming projects 'Time Bandits' on Apple TV+ and 'No Good Deed' on Netflix.

Brian Cox, who gained widespread acclaim for his role in 'Succession' until the series concluded in 2023, is also known for his voice roles, including last year's 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' and the upcoming 'The Electric State' on Netflix. (ANI)

