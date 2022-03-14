Los Angeles, Mar 14 (PTI) The third season of the Netflix superhero series "The Umbrella Academy" will premiere on the streamer on June 22.

According to Deadline, series creator and showrunner Steve Blackman made the announcement on Sunday at the SXSW film festival.

Also Read | Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2022: Shamita Shetty and Beau Raqesh Bapat Arrive Together at the Ceremony Amid Break Up Rumours (Watch Video).

The streamer also released two first-look photos and a teaser of the show on its social media pages.

"The Umbrella Academy", an adaptation of a comic book series of the same name from Dark Horse Comics, is about a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death, and the threat of an impending apocalypse.

Also Read | Critics Choice Awards 2022: Selena Gomez Picks a Stunning Red Louis Vuitton Gown for Her Appearance.

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and Javon 'Wanna' Walton round out the cast of the series.

The upcoming season is executive produced by Blackman, Jeff F King, who also directs, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson and Jeremy Webb.

"The Umbrella Academy" is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Netflix.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)