Washington [US], August 24 (ANI): Samantha Morton, who recently appeared in 'The Walking Dead', has joined the cast of 'She Said', a film based on the investigation into sexual assault and harassment perpetrated by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Morton will play Zelda Perkins, a former assistant to Weinstein who endured his abuse and later found herself bound by constricting NDAs.

Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment are producing the upcoming project that is already shooting in New York.

Actors Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are starring as Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, the journalists behind the landmark 2017 expose which helped detail the years of abuse, brought down Weinstein, and helped usher in the #MeToo movement.

The film is based on Kantor and Twohey's subsequent bestseller 'She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement'.

Also in the cast are Patricia Clarkson, portraying the Times' investigations department editor, and Andre Braugher, who will play the paper's executive editor Dean Baquet.

The forthcoming film is directed by Maria Schrader, an Emmy winner for her work on the Netflix series 'Unorthodox', from a script by Rebecca Lenkiewicz.

Megan Ellison will executive produce for Annapurna with Sue Naegle. Oscar winners Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce for Plan B. Universal's Vice President of Production Lexi Barta will oversee the project for the studio.

Morton, a two-time Oscar nominee, recently completed shooting 'The Whale', Darren Aronofsky's drama that also stars Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink, and is currently in production as a lead in 'The Serpent Queen', a period drama set in 16th century France, for Starz. (ANI)

