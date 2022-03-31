Washington [US], March 31 (ANI): Singer Tom Parker, the British singer who rose to fame as a member of the boy band The Wanted, is no more.

As per People, Tom passed away on Wednesday (March 30) following a two-year battle with a brain tumour. He was 33.

The news of Tom's demise was announced by his wife Kelsey on Instagram, saying that he died earlier that day with his family by his side.

"Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence," she wrote. "We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you," she wrote.

The 'Glad You Came' singer was diagnosed with a brain tumour in the summer of 2020, and shared the news that October, saying at the time that he know "something wasn't right" but "never expected it to be this."

Tom is survived by wife Kelsey, daughter, Aurelia Rose, who was born in 2019, and a son, Bodhi, who was born last year. (ANI)

