Los Angeles, Feb 14 (AP) The Wayans family, who through film, TV, sketch and stand-up comedy, have both entertained and created countless jobs both on and off camera in Hollywood, will be feted at this year's NAACP Image Awards.

Keenen Ivory Wayans, Damon Wayans Sr, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr will be inducted into the NAACP Awards' Hall of Fame, the organisation announced Thursday.

Also Read | Valentine’s Day 2025: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Others in Pretty Red Attire (View Pics).

Some of the Wayans' credits include the sketch comedy series “In Living Color”, created by Keenan Ivory Wayans in 1990 and Damon Wayans starred in the 1995 comedy “Major Payne".

Keenan Ivory Wayans also directed the 2000 slasher spoof "Scary Movie", written by Marlon and Shawn Wayans, who also wrote and starred in “White Chicks” in 2004. Father-son duo Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr currently co-star in the CBS sitcom “Poppa's House".

Also Read | JioHotstar Launched in India With 17 Language Support, 1,00,000 Hours of Content; Check Key Features and Subscription Plan Here.

Damon Wayans Jr has acted in two of the most critically acclaimed comedies in recent years: “Happy Endings” and “New Girl”. Kim Wayans, a comedian, actor and director, also received praise for her work in the 2011 drama “Pariah”.

“Poppa's House" is nominated for an NAACP Award, as are Damon Wayons and Damon Wayons Jr for their acting on the show. Marlon Wayans' guest appearance on Peacock's “Bel-Air” is also up for an award.

The NAACP Image Awards honours people of colour who are standouts in acting, music and writing.

The first NAACP Awards' Hall of Fame inductee was Lena Horne in 1983. Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Oprah Winfrey and Spike Lee have also received the honour.

The 56th NAACP Image Awards will broadcast live on BET and CBS from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)