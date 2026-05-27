Entertainment News | Thea Sharrock to Direct Film Adaptation of 'The Things We Leave Unfinished'

Washington DC [US], May 27 (ANI): Thea Sharrock, best known for directing the romantic drama 'Me Before You', has been roped in to helm Lionsgate's feature adaptation of 'The Things We Leave Unfinished', the bestselling romance novel by author Rebecca Yarros, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, producer Todd Lieberman is backing the project through his banner Hidden Pictures. Lieberman previously produced Lionsgate's hit adaptation of The Housemaid, which reportedly grossed nearly USD 400 million worldwide, as well as the sci-fi action film War Machine.

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The story follows a woman returning to her hometown in the Rockies after a highly publicised divorce. She is forced to collaborate with an arrogant bestselling author to complete her late great-grandmother's World War II love story. As they uncover hidden family secrets, the pair gradually develop feelings for each other, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Screenwriter Arash Amel, known for films including A Private War and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, has adapted the novel for the big screen.

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Yarros, who gained worldwide popularity with her fantasy novel Fourth Wing, is also serving as executive producer through her production company Full Measures Productions.

Lionsgate continues to expand its slate of literary adaptations. Apart from The Housemaid, the studio recently secured adaptation rights to The Correspondent and is also gearing up for the release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping later this year.

"Thea has an incredible gift for emotional storytelling and is the perfect filmmaker to bring Rebecca Yarros' sweeping, romantic, and heartbreaking story to the screen," Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Erin Westerman said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project is being overseen by Scott O'Brien and Maria Ascanio at Lionsgate, along with Hidden Pictures executive Carly Kleinbart Elter, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sharrock recently directed Ladies First, starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike, which debuted on Netflix last week.

Her feature directorial debut, Me Before You, starred Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin and earned more than USD 200 million globally.

Before transitioning into films, Sharrock built a successful theatre career in England. Her production of After the Dance won the Olivier Award for Best Revival, while her 2007 revival of Equus marked Daniel Radcliffe's Broadway debut, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

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