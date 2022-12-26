Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): It was "Christmas lunch, pyjama parties and movie nights" for actor Katrina Kaif who celebrated with her girl gang and in-laws.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina dropped pictures from her pyjama party with her sister Isabelle Kaif and friends Karishma Kohli and Mini Mathur.

From smiling at the camera to fun candid moments, the pictures of Katrina's girl gang are all about love.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Christmas lunch, pyjama parties and movie nights."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmn2PNztIlO/ Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also joined the Vikat in their celebrations.

Angad took to Insta story and dropped pictures from the party. In the picture, Vicky and Angad were seen posing. Along with a picture Angad wrote, Thank you Vicky. Laab juice."

In the other picture, Angad, his wife Neha, and the host Katrina were captured while sitting near the dining table.

Sharing the picture, "I think I was the last to leave the table!!! #NoSharm."

On Sunday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared a glimpse of a wholesome Christmas celebration with their family.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a glimpse of the Christmas celebration with the family.

In the picture, Katrina, her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal and sister Isabelle Kaif were seen donning red outfits while the men in the family including Vicky and his brother Sunny were seen wearing Santa hats.

And Vicky's father could be seen carrying a big smile as he poses with the family.

The other photo features a beautifully decorated Christmas tree but what caught attention was the picture of VicKat on the tree.Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Merry Christmas."

Vicky Kaushal also shared the same picture of a Christmas tree on his Inst handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was recently seen in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter which got decent responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in Aditya Chopra's upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan, which is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

Apart from that, she also has Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty. (ANI)

