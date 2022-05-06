Los Angeles, May 6 (PTI) Actor Chris Sullivan and wife Rachel Reichard are set to welcome their second child together.

The couple, who shares 21-month-old son Bear, broke the pregnancy news on Instagram soon after Sullivan finished filming for the final season of NBC's popular series "This Is Us".

"We have wrapped my final scenes for #thisisus. What an incredible 6 years these have been. With every end, there is a new beginning...so here is a trailer of what's to come," he wrote on Instagram on Thursday alongside a video of his son Bear revealing the baby news.

Sullivan and Reichard got married in 2010.

"This Is Us" co-stars Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz congratulated the couple. PTI

