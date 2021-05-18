Washington [US], May 18 (ANI): Several weeks after dating, 'This Is Us' star Justin Hartley and his 'The Young and the Restless' co-star Sofia Pernas have tied the knot recently.

As per People magazine, nearly three months after his divorce was finalised, Justin made the big news official with his new bride on Sunday night during the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, hosted by Leslie Jones.

Both the stars were seen flaunting their stunning wedding rings while posing for the paparazzi on the red carpet.

However, there has been no information on exactly when the duo tied the knot, but according to People magazine, there had been rumours earlier this month after the couple was spotted in Malibu wearing what appeared to be wedding rings with bands.

Hartley and Pernas, who dated "for several weeks" before getting hitched, made their relationship Instagram official on 2020 New Year's Eve.

"Sayonara 2020, it's been real. Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours," Pernas wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a selfie of the couple.

On his Instagram handle, Hartley shared a black-and-white photo of the duo smiling and dressed up for the occasion. "Last minutes of 2020 here in LA. Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!" he wrote.

Hartley was previously married to 'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause for two years before he filed for divorce in November 2019. Their divorce was finalised earlier this year.

Before Stause, Hartley was married to his 'Passions' costar Lindsay Koman from 2004 to 2012. They share a 16-year-old daughter Isabella. (ANI)

