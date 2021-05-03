Washington [US], May 3 (ANI): American actor Justin Hartley who has witnessed a divorce twice, recently sparked rumours that he'd tied the knot again after the actor and his girlfriend, Sofia Pernas, were both spotted wearing bands on their left ring fingers.

According to Page Six, the 'This Is Us' star and Pernas - who both starred on the CBS soap 'The Young and the Restless' - were photographed Saturday. The two were spotted at the beach in Malibu wearing wide smiles and the rumour-inducing jewellery. Adding fuel to the fire, Pernas had on a white top.

During their outing, the 44-year-old actor and Pernas - who have been romantically linked since last spring - happily showed some PDA as they rested on the sand with pals and drinks. Hartley, whose ring looked red, and Pernas, whose ring was silver in colour, looked fashionably coordinated in rolled-up jeans and sunglasses.

Page Six reported in January, Hartley finalised his bitter divorce from 'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause a little over a year after he filed to end things. Stause claims that Hartley coldly informed her about the divorce filing via text message.

With a New Year's Eve photo this year,-- Hartley and Pernas went Instagram-official, though they were first rumoured to be dating last May.

"Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f**king want answers," she said on 'Selling Sunset' last year.

Following her split from Hartley, the 39-year-old Stause moved on with 'Dancing with the Stars' pro-Keo Motsepe, but their relationship fizzled after only about three months of dating.

Per Page Six, before Stause, Hartley was married to Lindsay Hartley from 2004 to 2012. They are the parents of a 16-year-old daughter named Isabella.(ANI)

