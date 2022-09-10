Washington [US], September 10 (ANI): Seems like even Queen Elizabeth II's death might not be enough to repair the strained relationship between her grandsons, Prince William and Harry.

According to Fox News, the reason for this is simply because Harry and Meghan, and Catherine and William are not speaking.

Though people speculated that the Queen's death would be an opportunity for the royals to get back together but as a source pointed out, while the duo feel sorry for Harry, any feelings of the thaw taking a turn halted when Meghan decided to offer her guttural feelings to the New York-based magazine, The Cut, reported the outlet.

Even if William was even thinking of cutting any slack to his younger brother, this stopped him dead in his tracks. Meghan had wittily stated to the magazine that she was ready to forgive the royal family for her time within the family. This caused explosions, not just with William and Catherine, but many senior members

Still, William did offer Harry the chance to meet privately on the grounds of Windsor for an informal walk with no cameras or phones but according to a source, Harry insisted that Meghan tag along too, as per Fox News.

Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended the throne in 1952, was the world's oldest reigning monarch at age 96. She died surrounded by her family at Balmoral, her palace in the Scottish Highlands, the family announced on Thursday. Her eldest son, King Charles III, has succeeded her.

He acceded to the throne immediately following the death of Elizabeth II on Thursday. He described losing his mother as "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family". (ANI)

