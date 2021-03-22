Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): After late actor Sushant Singh-starrer film 'Chhichhore' bagged 'Best Hindi Film' accolade at the prestigious 67th National Film Awards, actor Varun Sharma who also featured in the film dedicated the award to the late star.

The movie stars late actor Sushant opposite Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The college drama also features Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.

The 'Fukrey' star took to Twitter and dedicated the award to his late co-star and shared a picture of the announcement.

He wrote, "A Film which is truly special to all of us. A Film which is very close to our Hearts. This one is for you Kammo," and added a red heart emoticon.

'Chhichhore' is a movie full of nostalgia and plays on the themes of friendship and college life.

The film revolves around Anni (played by Sushant) and his college buddies. It showcases how their lives undergo major changes after they all graduate. One part of the film shows the friends in their college and how they strive to win a competition and the second part features them all grown up.

The gang, which gets separated after college, reunites years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident. The film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala that had hit the big screens on September 6 in 2019, was a blockbuster hit and entered the 100 crore club in mere three weeks.

The 67th edition of the National Film Awards announced the honours to the entertainment industry's best talent for the year 2019 after getting delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

