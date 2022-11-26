Washington [US], November 25 (ANI): 'Downton Abbey' star Michelle Dockery is all set to lead 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight's personal drama 'This Town' for the BBC.

According to Deadline, British actors, including Nicholas Pinnock (Marcella) and David Dawson, have been cast in Knight's six-part series, which is now filming in Birmingham (My Policeman).

The show, which was once known as Two Tone, tells the tale of an extended family and four young people who become involved in the world of ska and two-tone music, which became popular in Coventry and Birmingham in the late '70s and early '80s and brought together black, white, and Asian teenagers.

Universal Music Group's Mercury Studios is co-producer and will "bring in an exciting range of high profile musical artists to help lay the backdrop for Knight's incredible story," said the BBC, quoting a report by Deadline.

Mercury is co-producing alongside Banijay-backed Kudos and Nebulastar in association with Kudos North, Stigma Films and Nick Angel.

"This is a project very close to my heart," said the prolific Knight, whose war drama SAS: Rogue Heroes is currently airing on BBC One.

"It's about an era I lived through and know well and it involves characters who I feel I grew up with. It's a love letter to Birmingham and Coventry but I hope people from all over the world will relate to it," he said.

As per a report by Deadline, Karen Wilson, Martin Haines, Katie McAleese, Jo McLellan, Laura Conway and Matthew Knight are co-executive producers and writers of the show with Knight, Nick Angel and James Wilkinson.

International distribution is being handled by Banijay Rights under the direction of Paul Whittingon, with Charlotte Surtees serving as producer. (ANI)

