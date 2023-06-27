Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Singer Guru Randhawa has shared a throwback video from 2012 highlighting his struggling days before making a name for himself in the music industry.

Guru took to Instagram to share a throwback video in which the young singer can be seen singing a Punjabi song. He captioned the post, "Times in 2012 when I used to search for a phone to record a video to upload on Facebook and @gschandhok paji used to bring camera that too from one of his friends to record a video in the night."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct9rZtcvJ02/

He added, "Parmeet used to help me on the keyboard. Been working hard since I left my home to make mine and my family's life beautiful. All thanks to you guys for making me what I am today. I get up every day thinking its my first day at work. Hard work wins for sure. THANKYOU ALL"

Soon after Guru shared the post, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Comedian Kapil Sharma wrote, "keep rocking my rockstar brother."

Singer Jaspinder Narula commented. "Everyone has a humble beginning like you but it's sheer hard work, your destiny & blessings that takes you at places like yours! Godbls."

"Thanku for inspiring us you always inspire us to work hard." a fan commented.

Recently, Guru Randhawa collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill for the song 'Moon Rise'.

He also joined hands with Kapil Sharma for their debut song 'Alone'.

The singer is all set to make his acting debut in the upcoming comedy film 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' alongside actor Anupam Kher. (ANI)

