Entertainment News | Tiffany Trump Arrives in Jaisalmer with Husband Michael Boulos, Receives Warm Welcome

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 31 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's younger daughter, Tiffany Trump, arrived at the world-famous tourist destination of Jaisalmer on Sunday via a private aircraft, accompanied by her husband, Michael Boulos.

Upon their arrival at the Jaisalmer civil airport, they were accorded a welcome steeped in Rajasthani culture and tradition.

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District Collector Anupama Jorwal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Shivhare, along with other officials from the police, administration, and tourism departments, received the couple.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, was also present at the airport.

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https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2060969100227330436

Following the traditional Rajasthani welcome, they departed from the civil Airport in a convoy of vehicles adorned with American flags.

Under tight security, the convoy proceeded toward Hotel Suryagarh.

Given the high-profile and private nature of this visit, during which she has been accorded the status of a State Guest, extremely stringent security arrangements have been implemented across the tourist city.

Special arrangements have been made for Tiffany and her husband's stay at Jaisalmer's renowned and luxurious Hotel Suryagarh.

During her visit, Tiffany Trump is scheduled to explore Jaisalmer's historical heritage sites. She is also likely to visit the world-famous Sonar Fort (Jaisalmer Fort), Patwon Ki Haveli, and the beautiful Gadisar Lake.

She is scheduled to depart from the city on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Jaisalmer district administration and local police remain on high alert in light of the US President's daughter's visit. Considering the district's proximity to the India-Pakistan border and the high-profile nature of the VIP movement, unprecedented security measures have been put in place at the city's major tourist attractions and at the locations where the couple is expected to stay.

Intelligence agencies are also closely monitoring the security situation.

Earlier, Tiffany Trump shared a picture with her husband, Michael Boulos, from her trip to the Taj Mahal, calling the monument "stunning".

In a post on X, she said, "The stunning Taj Mahal".

https://x.com/TiffanyATrump/status/2060923158346232276

Tiffany Trump is the fourth child of US President Donald Trump and his former wife, Marla Maples. According to People.com, she has four half-siblings -Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Barron Trump-from her father's other marriages. She earned a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Centre in 2020.

Michael Boulos, an American-Lebanese businessman, is married to Tiffany Trump. The couple wed on November 12, 2022. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)