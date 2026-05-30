Entertainment News | Tiffany Trump Explores Taj Mahal with Husband, Takes Adorable Pictures at India's Iconic Monument

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): US President's daughter Tiffany Trump and his son-in-law, Michael Boulos spent Saturday afternoon at the Taj Mahal in Agra, exploring the rich history and architectural magnificence of the 17th-century monument.

The duo, who are on a private visit to India, seemed to be having a great time exploring the nation's iconic landmarks. Tiffany and Michael were spotted taking multiple pictures at the Taj Mahal.

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Like countless visitors who flock to the monument and strike memorable poses against its breathtaking backdrop, Tiffany and Michael also embraced the romantic charm of the Taj Mahal.

From sharing smiles to holding each other's hands, Tiffany and Michael made the most of their visit, capturing cherished memories at one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

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Have a look at Tiffany and Michael's pictures from the Taj Mahal.

Earlier, on Friday, Tiffany and Michael Boulos visited Delhi's famous Akshardham Temple.

In a post on X, Tiffany Trump described the experience at Akshardham Temple as "incredible".

In a post on X, the temple management said it was an honour to host Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos, and their friends.

"A beautiful day of exploring culture and heritage," and added, "It was an honour to host Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos, and their friends at BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi," said the post by Swaminarayan Akshardham.

Tiffany Trump is the fourth child of US President Donald Trump and his former wife, Marla Maples.

According to People.com, she has four half-siblings --Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Barron Trump --from her father's other marriages.

She earned a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Centre in 2020. Michael Boulos is an American-Lebanese businessman. The duo tied the knot on November 12, 2022.

Over the years, many world-renowned dignitaries have fallen in awe of the beauty of the Taj Mahal.

A few days ago, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife, Jeanette Rubio, visited the Taj Mahal. In February 2020, US President Donald Trump paid a visit to the Taj Mahal with his wife Melania Trump.

In 2018, Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, explored the historic Taj Mahal during their visit. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)