New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Bollywood star Tiger Shroff on Wednesday amazed fans with his stunning pictures and hinted about a new project from his bucket list.

Flaunting his chiselled physique on an illuminating stage, Shroff took to Instagram to provide clues to his fans about his upcoming project.

The 'Heropanti' star wrote, "Somethin cookin, any guesses?" using a wink emoticon with the latest picture, in which he is seen sporting full white attire comprised of an open blazer suit and shoes.

The picture that features Shroff's washboard abs, accumulated more than five lakh likes from fans and celebrity followers including Arjun Kapoor with many leaving fire emoticons in appreciation of the post.

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Tiger Shroff who is also one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities posted a throwback picture of his brawny physique. (ANI)

