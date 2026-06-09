Entertainment News | Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya Starrer 'Lag Ja Gale' to Release on May 14, 2027

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): The upcoming film 'Lag Ja Gale', starring Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya, has finally locked the release date of the movie. The film is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.

The film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the release date announcement of the movie 'Lag Ja Gale'. The movie is slated to release in theatres on May 14, 2027. Billed to be an action entertainer, the movie is directed by Raj Mehta.

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Taran Adarsh wrote, "TIGER SHROFF - JANHVI KAPOOR - LAKSHYA: 'LAG JA GALE' RELEASE DATE LOCKED... Dharma Productions, the producers of Lag Ja Gale, have finalised a Summer 2027 release for the film: 14 May 2027. TigerShroff, JanhviKapoor, and Lakshya star in this intense action entertainer, directed by Raj Mehta."

https://x.com/taran_adarsh/status/2064225346107621675

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Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the film Peddi, which starred Ram Charan in the lead role. The movie was directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Released in theatres last week, the movie is performing well at the box office.

Meanwhile, Dharma Productions recent venture was titled 'Chand Mera Dil', which starred Lakshya and Ananya Pandey in the lead role. The film offers an emotional love story between Ananya's Chandni and Lakshya's Aarav, and the highs and lows in their relationship.

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film was directed by Vivek Soni. With the tagline "Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai," the film hints at a love that's deep, raw, and unapologetically intense.

'Chand Mera Dil' was released in theatres worldwide on May 22.

As of Tiger Shroff, the actor was last seen in the film 'Baaghi 4'. It was directed by A Harsha and also starred Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. It was released last year. (ANI)

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