Mumbai [Maharashtra], June 2 (ANI): Actor Tiger Shroff recently shared a video on social media in Abu Dhabi with him all prepped up to attend the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, to be held at Yas Island, in the UAE.

The action star recently took to his Instagram handle to share a classy video. He also attached a few of his still pictures at the end of the video.

"IIFA here we go" he captioned the post.

In the video, Tiger can be seen wearing an aqua coloured linen jacket with linen trousers of the same colour. The 'Baaghi' actor decided to sport a simple white-hued shirt inside and matched the attire with shiny, gold-rimmed, sea-green sunglasses. The minimalistic golden-tinged neckpiece alongside Tiger's rugged look added to the charm of the actor.

Tiger did not forget to add some still pictures, adorning the IIFA special outfit, striking some chic poses.

Tiger Shroff had left for Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. He was spotted at the airport wearing casuals.

On the work front, Tiger has wrapped up the shoot of his new film 'Ganpath'. After an arduous schedule in Ladakh, the actor will now begin preparations for his next film, titled 'Rambo', followed by 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar.

'Ganpath' will be hit the theatres on December 23, 2022.

The 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will have some big stars from Bollywood walk the red carpet and entertain the audience.

Apart from Tiger Shroff, celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi, are expected to set the stage on fire with their performances on June 4 during the main awards evening.

IIFA Rocks 2022 will be hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana on June 3. Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul will serve as hosts for the main night on June 4. (ANI)

