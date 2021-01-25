Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Sharing that he loves long takes while shooting, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff who recently released his second song 'Casanova' on Monday shared a BTS clip from making of the song

The 'Baaghi' star took to Instagram and posted a clip in which he is seen showcasing his dancing skills, and that too in one single shot.

Along with the clip, he wrote, "Behind the scenes of one of my fav moments from #casanova I love long takes!."

In the short video, the 'War' star is seen stealing the hearts in an all-white ensemble with the same-coloured hats. His moves as silky as ever. His abs moving to the rhythm of the song just makes his fans behold their sight.

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 4 lakh views with many fabs lauding the song and the actor's dancing skills in the comments section.

'Casanova' sees Shroff grooving in white and black ensembles as he puts on display his chiselled physique and flaunts his six-pack abs.

On the professional front, Tiger is set to entertain his fans with his next three releases that will be released this year. The actor will be seen in 'Baaghi 4', 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapath'.(ANI)

