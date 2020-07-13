Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Sharing a glimpse of his flying kick, actor Tiger Shroff on Monday treated his fans to a throwback video featuring him and Akshay Kumar.

The 30-year-old actor put out the video on Instagram in which he is seen cheering up the audience by performing a flying kick. At the beginning of the video of a taekwondo tournament, the 'Baaghi' actor is seen performing a cartwheel, post which he does a flying kick, while the audience cheers the star. Akshay Kumar also is seen in cheering the star as he tells the audience to "give him a big round of applause."

Alongside the video, the 'Flying Jatt' actor shared, "Usually have stage fright, and this particular day was even scarier when our legendary action hero @akshaykumar sir asked me to show a couple of kicks to the audience at his tournament."

Glad that he didn't mess it up, Shroff added, "Just glad i didn't mess up. #pressure #throwback."

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 29 thousand views within an hour of being posted.

Lately, the 'Gunday' actor has been quite active on the social media amid quarantine and has been updating fans of his activities by sharing pictures and videos.

Earlier, Tiger Shroff shared a major throwback picture of himself and recalled the times when he used to have a hard time growing a beard. (ANI)

