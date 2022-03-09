Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest and proactive stars in Bollywood, a fitness freak who is skilled in performing tricky stunts.

On Wednesday, Tiger shared a throwback video in which recalled the time he learned his "first ever skill"

In the clip, Tiger could be seen performing a wall flip on a beach.

In the caption, he shared, "Found an old video of me learning my first ever skill...Gosh that sand was impossible to run on back when the struggle was real especially with my fat ass. #throwback"

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently turned singer for his first English-Punjabi song 'Poori Gal Baat'.

On the film front, he has 'Heropanti 2', 'Ganapath' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)