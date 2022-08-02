Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Tiger Shroff started his Monday on a nostalgic note.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger, who is known for his action-packed stunts, dropped a BTS video from 'Baaghi 3' shoot, recalling how he ended up with scratches and burns after filming a scene underneath a tank.

Describing the stunt as his "favourite shot", Tiger wrote, "Other than the scratches, burns, and claustrophobic feeling under that massive tank....this split under the tank was one of my fav shots that I've done."

The video begins with Tiger intensely gliding under a big tank as a part of a fight sequence in the movie. The video further features a glimpse of his back, full of scratches and marks.

Soon after he shared the video, fans chimed in the comment section and shared their views.

"Always inspired by ur hard work bhai," a social media user commented.

"Insane," ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani commented.

In the upcoming months, Tiger will be seen in Karan Johar's new action entertainer 'Screw Dheela'.

A few days ago, the makers unveiled the film's teaser. In the teaser, Tiger is seen in a nerdy look, getting punched in the face by goons while trying to explain that he is just a PT teacher, Akhilesh Mishra. Then, the goons bashing him up show him the video of a girl (whose face is in shadows) who calls Tiger 'Johnny'.

This makes the 'Heropanti' actor get into his action avatar and he beats up his tormentors. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Screw Dheela' marks Tiger's second collaboration with Dharma Production after 'Student of the Year 2'.The official announcement of the leading lady and the release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

