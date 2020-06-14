Entertainment News | Tiger Shroff Thanks Paparazzi for Clicking His Steaming Shirtless Shots

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Actor Tiger Shroff on Saturday thanked paparazzi for clicking an Insta-worthy steaming shirtless picture of the 'Baaghi' actor.

Tiger posted the picture on Instagram and thanked paparazzi for the shot as he was running out of pictures to post on the photo-sharing platform.

"Papp ninjas got me good. thanks for this one guys ran out of insta material," he wrote in the caption.

Media had gathered around Shroff's house as he was enjoying the weekend breeze at his terrace.

Shroff had come towards the boundary of his terrace to wave at the gathered paparazzi when they clicked the stunning shot.

In the picture, Tiger is seen flaunting his perfectly chiseled upper body while the flowing wind messing up his hair adding an oomph factor to the actor's look.

Shroff was seen speaking over a phone call while being snapped. (ANI)

