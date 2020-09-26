New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Four days after releasing his highly anticipated debut as a singer titled 'Unbelievable,' actor Tiger Shroff is all set to drop the official dance video of the song.

The actor-turned singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a teaser of the dance video of the song. The teaser sees the 'Baaghi' actor dancing to the tunes of 'Unbelievable.'

Also Read | Bollywood Drug Probe: Deepika Padukone and Other Celebs’ Cars Being Chased by Media Houses Prompts Mumbai Police To Issue Stern Warning.

The video ends with the announcement that the official video of the song will be dropped on September 29.

"Felt like dancing after you guys made unbelievable an unbelievable feeling for me! Cant wait to see your unbelievable moves guys#YouAreUnbelievable #UnbelievableDanceVideo," he wrote in the caption.

Also Read | Complaint Filed Against Kangana Ranaut for Allegedly Comparing Farm Bill Protestors to Terrorists.

Shroff had treated his fans with the audio version of the song earlier this week. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)