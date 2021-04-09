Washington [US], April 9 (ANI): A year after their split was confirmed, American actor Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp are sparking romance rumours.

According to E!News, on Wednesday, the 'Little Women' star was spotted by paparazzi outside in New York with an unidentified woman. However, inside his nearby car, photographers claimed to see none other than his ex-girlfriend.

"It was her," a source confirmed to E! News.

"They saw her go in an Uber to his place, pick him up and head to Brooklyn," added the source.

The unclear sighting comes amid unverified claims on social media that the exes were spotted holding hands in Manhattan along with a photo that appears to be of the two of them walking together outside.

As reported by E!News, it was reported almost a year ago to the day that the 25-year-old Oscar nominee was described as "currently single" in a 'British Vogue' feature, swiftly putting questions about his relationship status with Depp to rest.

The young stars first sparked speculation of a budding romance in 2018, proving they were in full bloom the following year when they were photographed packing on some major PDA while vacationing in Italy.

It was not long before the pictures became the talk of the Internet, much to Chalamet's dismay.

"I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, 'That was great,'" he recalled in a 2020 interview with GQ.

"And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like, 'This is a P.R. stunt.' A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I'd want to look like that in front of all of you?!" (ANI)

