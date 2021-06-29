Los Angeles, Jun 29 (PTI) "Justified" star Timothy Olyphant, "The Umbrella Academy" actor Justin Cornwell, "Last Night in Soho" actor Jessie Mei Li and Malaysian actor Yeo Yann Yann have joined the cast of the Netflix film "Havoc".

The trio joins Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker in the action thriller set in the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong, reported Variety.

The story of "Havoc" revolves around a bruised detective who must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician's estranged son, while unravelling a web of corruption and conspiracy.

Gareth Evans, known for "The Raid" movies, is writing and directing the film as part of his recently announced deal to produce and direct films exclusively for the streamer for the next several years.

Quelin Sepulveda, "Boogie Nights" actor Luis Guzman, "Headshot" star Sunny Pang, and UFC mixed martial artist Michelle Waterson round out the supporting cast.

Hardy and Evans are producing "Havoc" via One More One Productions, whereas Ed Talfan for Severn Screen and Aram Tertzakian for XYZ Films. PTI

