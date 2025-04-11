Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Tira, a beauty retail platform by Reliance Retail, has completed two years in the industry. Since its launch, it has steadily built a universe where innovation, inclusivity, and indulgence come together - both online and offline.

Marking this milestone, Tira is "hosting the 'Tira Turns Two' Sale - offering up to 50 per cent off and exciting deals across a wide selection of brands. Whether you're restocking skincare staples or trying something new, the celebration is the perfect excuse to indulge in some beauty retail therapy."

Interestingly, as part of the anniversary celebration, Tira also announced a special collaboration with celebrated designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (AJSK).

The partnership introduces a limited-edition collection of collectible products and accessories, blending the duo's signature opulence with Tira's modern aesthetic.

The line features beautifully crafted tote bags and diaries - chic mementos that reflect the shared spirit of creativity, luxury, and self-expression. Over the past year, Tira has grown rapidly as a truly omnichannel beauty platform.

It has expanded its footprint across major cities including Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad with experiential offline stores, while simultaneously strengthening its online presence to serve beauty lovers across the country.

Tira's seamless integration of tech and touch has created an engaging, personalized shopping experience for consumers - wherever they are. This year also saw Tira significantly expand its brand portfolio. It introduced Indian consumers to cult-favourite global names like Augustinus Bader, Youth To The People, Muzigae Mansion, and SheGlam, while also bringing exclusive K-beauty brands such as Mixsoon, Milktouch, and Sungboon to India for the first time.

Tira also played a pivotal role in launching homegrown celebrity beauty labels like 9Skin in offline retail, and co-created Akind, a minimalist skincare line with Mira Kapoor that champions care and efficacy. With a deep focus on personalization and loyalty, Tira introduced the exclusive Tira Concierge, a bespoke luxury service that offers curated recommendations and elevated beauty experiences for premium shoppers.

The Tira Treats rewards program continued to grow as a key driver of engagement and retention, now available as a fully omnichannel experience that rewards consumers across platforms. With a focus on deeper engagement, Tira also launched Skin Affair - its first-ever beauty and skincare IP. The immersive event brought together creators, experts, and enthusiasts for masterclasses, skincare experiences, and exclusive previews, cementing Tira's role as a leading voice in the beauty space.

Among its most noteworthy achievements this year was the launch of Tira's flagship store at the iconic Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. The store set a new benchmark in beauty retail with India's first Beauty Suite, private consultation zones, a Scent Room for fragrance discovery, the Tira Cafe, and personalized gifting stations.

The launch event featuring Tira's celebrity ambassadors was a star-studded affair, grabbing headlines and establishing the space as a must-visit beauty destination.

As it steps into its third year, Tira remains committed to pushing boundaries through technology, expertise, and storytelling. With innovations like smart mirrors, skin analyzers, fragrance finders, and virtual try-ons, Tira continues to reimagine what beauty can look and feel like in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)