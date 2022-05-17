Washington [US], May 17 (ANI): Tom Blyth, best known for 'Billy the Kid' and 'The Gilded Age,' has been cast as the young President Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The studio, Lionsgate, revealed that Blyth will play the role of Snow in the years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem; the character was essayed by Donald Sutherland in the original four Hunger Games movies from 2012-2015.

Based on the book released in 2020 of the same name, the story finds 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow as the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favour. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake, reported Deadline.

During the CinemaCon last month, Lionsgate had announced November 17, 2023 as the release date for the prequel.

The sequels were directed by Francis Lawrence who is now returning to helm the latest installment. (ANI)

