Los Angeles, Apr 8 (PTI) British star Tom Hiddleston is set to play the lead role in Apple drama series "White Darkness", to be penned by "Pachinko" writer Soo Hugh.

According to Variety, the limited series is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann.

Also Read | Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore Movie Review: Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne Bring Magic to This Fun, Occasionally Formulaic Harry Potter Prequel (LatestLY Exclusive).

"It is inspired by the true life account of Henry Worsley (Hiddleston), a devoted husband and father, a former soldier, a man of deep honour and sacrifice, but also a man deeply obsessed with adventure, manifesting in an epic journey crossing Antarctica on foot," the logline reads.

Hugh, who created and showran the Apple's latest success “Pachinko,” will also serve as executive producer and co-showrunner on “The White Darkness" alongside Mark Heyman.

Also Read | Allu Arjun Birthday: Trendy Pictures of the Actor That Prove He's Indeed a 'Stylish Star'!.

Theresa Kang-Lowe and Caroline Garity will executive produce for Blue Marble Pictures. Apple Studios and UCP will co-produce.

The project marks Hiddleston's second collaboration with Apple after drama series “The Essex Serpent” alongside Claire Danes. The show will premiere in May. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)