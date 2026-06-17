Entertainment News | Tom Holland Confirms Marriage to Zendaya

Washington [US], June 17 (ANI): Tom Holland has confirmed that he and long-time partner Zendaya are officially married, putting months of speculation about the couple's relationship status to rest.

According to People magazine, the actor made the revelation during a recent interview while discussing fake AI-generated wedding photos that circulated online, falsely depicting the couple getting married at Lake Como, Italy.

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Speaking about the images, Holland recalled that his grandmother had seen the photos and believed she had not been invited to the wedding.

When asked whether he had to reassure other family members as well, the actor responded, "No, because they were all there."

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The remark effectively confirmed that the couple had already tied the knot. However, Holland declined to share further details about the ceremony.

As per People magazine, when asked to elaborate on the wedding, he said, "That's all you'll get on that."

Rumours about a possible marriage had been circulating for months. Earlier this year, Zendaya playfully sidestepped questions about the speculation while promoting her wedding-themed film 'The Drama' on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

During the appearance, host Jimmy Kimmel told her, "I'm sure you know the internet has gone berserk with stories that you might actually be married to Tom."

Zendaya responded jokingly, "Really? I haven't seen any of that!"

The speculation intensified in March when Zendaya's long-time stylist, Law Roach, appeared to suggest that the wedding had already taken place. At the time, he said, "The wedding has already happened. You missed it," as quoted by People magazine.

While Holland remained guarded about the details of the ceremony, he spoke openly about Zendaya's importance in his life and the strength of their relationship.

"Our business can present very stressful situations and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time," he told in an interview, adding, "We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it's like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don't understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else," as quoted by People magazine.

The actor also described Zendaya as his closest companion, adding, "So, for me, I found my person. She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I have ever been when I'm with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period."

The newly confirmed married couple is preparing for a busy summer on the promotional circuit. Holland and Zendaya are set to headline separate blockbuster releases, 'The Odyssey' and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', both scheduled to arrive in theatres in July.

The pair recently made headlines when they appeared together on the red carpet in Madrid, Spain, on June 15, marking their first joint red-carpet appearance in four years. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)