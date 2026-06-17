Entertainment News | Tom Holland Says Owen Cooper Could Be Next 'Spider-Man,' Open to Mentoring Future Star

Washington [US], June 17 (ANI): Actor Tom Holland has shared his thoughts on who could one day take over the role of Spider-Man, saying rising British actor Owen Cooper would be an "awesome" choice while also suggesting that a completely new face could bring fresh energy to the iconic superhero.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in an interview with a lifestyle magazine, Holland reflected on his future with the Spider-Man franchise as he prepares for the release of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'

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While he did not indicate any immediate plans to step away, the actor admitted he has thought about the next generation and the possibility of remaining involved behind the scenes.

Holland said he would like to mentor whoever eventually dons the Spider-Man suit, much like Robert Downey Jr. guided him during his early years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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"In the way that Robert Downey was such a mentor for me in my first three movies, I would love to be that person for whoever is next," Holland said.

When asked who could take on the mantle, Holland pointed to Owen Cooper, praising the young actor's talent and growing popularity. "Owen Cooper would be awesome. Obviously, he's super-talented and the talk of the town right now," he said, while also noting that the role could serve as "a great springboard" for a fresh face.

Cooper himself has previously expressed interest in playing the web-slinging superhero. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in an interview with a lifestyle magazine in 2025, the actor said, "I want to play Spider-Man."

The young star shot to prominence with his acclaimed performance in 'Adolescence,' earning widespread industry recognition. His portrayal made him the youngest male winner in an acting category at the 2025 Emmy Awards, while he also set records at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards and other major ceremonies. (ANI)

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