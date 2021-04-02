Los Angeles, Apr 2 (PTI) Sony has pushed back the release of Tom Holland-starrer "Uncharted" by a week.

An official adaptation of the popular video game of the same title, the movie will also feature Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg.

According to Variety, the film has been delayed to February 18, 2022, after being previously set for February 11, 2022.

Ruben Fleischer, known for movies like "Zombieland" and "Venom", is directing the live-action movie, which follows the adventures of young treasure hunter Nathan Drake (Holland).

Wahlberg is essaying the role of Sully, a fellow treasure hunter and mentor to Drake, while Sophia Ali portrays Chloe Frazer, another fortune hunter and Drake's love interest.

The cast also include actors Antonio Banderas and Tati Gabrielle.

"Uncharted" has a screenplay by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins. It is produced by Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad.

