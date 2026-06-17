Entertainment News | 'Top Gear' Star Jeremy Clarkson Diagnosed with Cancer

Los Angeles [US], July 17 (ANI): British television presenter and former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson has said he has been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of cancer.

Clarkson shared this update during the final two episodes of "Clarkson's Farm" Season 5, which are streaming on Prime Video, as per Variety.

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Clarkson told his co-stars Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper, "I've got cancer." Cooper, shocked, then asked Clarkson, "No, you haven't. Where?" Clarkson replied, "Where it is is of no concern of anybody. I've known since May."

Clarkson revealed the reason he "disappeared off the other week" was because he went to the doctor and "had a biopsy." The doctor told him the cancer was "aggressive," but luckily, he said, they caught it "really early."

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He added, "I'll have to go and have an operation and then, the operation is in and out in no time, but your body's out of action for a little while."

The show later showed Clarkson in a hospital bed, from where he said "Clarkson's Farm" Season 5 started "with me in a hospital bed and we are at the end of Season 5 and I'm back in a hospital bed." He explained that "some of the treatment" had "gone awry," and that if his next round of treatment is "successful, I'll see you for Season 6, and if it isn't, I won't." (ANI)

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