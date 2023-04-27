Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 27 (ANI): Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya passed away at the age of 76 on Wednesday. The news of his demise left the Indian film industry extremely saddened.

From Dulquer Salmaan to Tovino Thomas, several celebrities paid their heartfelt condolences on social media.

Also Read | CinemaCon 2023: Wonka, Barbie, The Colour Purple, The Flash and More; Here Are All the Updates You Need to Know!.

Sharing a picture of Mamukkoya, Tovino on Instagram wrote, "Rest in peace."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrfeRrKsWOr/?hl=en

Also Read | Barbie: Ryan Gosling Doubted His 'Ken-ergy' After Getting Signed On, Says Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie Conjured the Character Out of Him.

Kunchacko Boban was all emotional as he posted a picture of Mamukkoya on his Instagram handle and penned a note that read, "Another legend bids Adieu leaving some fond memories............ MAMMOOKKOYA CHETTAN."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrffrCgucWf/?hl=en

Dulquer Salmaan also shared a picture of Mamukkoya.

Actor Dileep took to Instagram and wrote, "That full smile has faded, with the heart, like a friend and brother, goodbye to the Sultan of laughter."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrfgviavkJ_/?hl=en

Mamukkoya passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. Mamukkoya was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Monday. The actor had gone to attend a football tournament in Kalikavu district where he collapsed.

The veteran performer was born on 5 July 1946 in Kerala and was fond of theatre from the very beginning. He contributed majorly to Malayalam cinema by featuring in more than 450 movies after his debut movie 'Anyarude Bhoomi' (1979). His first prominent role came in Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam (1986), which was directed by Sibi Malayil and had Mohanlal in the lead role. He was married to Suhara Mammukoya and had four children. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)