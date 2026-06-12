Entertainment News | Trailer for Shaheer Sheikh, Mouni Roy Starrer 'Ab Hoga Hisaab' Unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): The trailer for the upcoming revenge drama series 'Ab Hoga Hisaab' has been released, offering a glimpse into a story of brotherhood, betrayal and a desperate search for the truth.

The series, headlined by Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh and Mouni Roy, is set to premiere on Amazon MX Player on June 18.

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Set in Punjab, the series follows the lives of two brothers, Bobby and Bunty Manocha, played by Shaheer Sheikh and Avinash Mishra.

The trailer introduces Bobby as an elder brother working hard to build a better future for Bunty. Convinced that sending his younger brother abroad will change their lives, Bobby does everything possible to make that dream a reality. However, things take a dramatic turn when Bunty comes into contact with Goldy, a powerful and influential figure portrayed by Sanjay Kapoor.

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What begins as an opportunity soon turns into a mystery when Bunty suddenly goes missing. As more unexplained disappearances emerge, Bobby finds himself caught in a web of suspicion, hidden agendas and dangerous secrets while trying to find his brother.

Take a look at the trailer

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZeWgiZojFy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The show also marks Avinash Mishra's debut in the streaming space. Speaking about the project, the actor said Bunty is a character with several layers and that working alongside Sanjay Kapoor and Shaheer Sheikh made the experience memorable.

Apart from Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh and Mouni Roy, the series also stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Harman Singha and Aasheema Vardaan in key roles.

Produced by Arre Studio, 'Ab Hoga Hisaab' will be available to stream free on Amazon MX Player from June 18 across mobile devices, connected TVs, Prime Video, Fire TV, JioTV and Airtel Xstream. (ANI)

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