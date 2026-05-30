Entertainment News | Trailer of Karisma Kapoor's 'Brown' Series Unveiled, Actress Dons Cop Role

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): The trailer of 'Brown' series, starring Karisma Kapoor, was unveiled on Saturday afternoon.

Headlined by Karisma Kapoor in the role of a cop, the series also features Surya Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

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As per the makers, Brown is a "neo-noir psychological crime thriller set against the haunting beauty and moral chaos of Kolkata. At its centre is Rita Brown (played by Karisma Kapoor), once the city's finest cop--now a disgraced, alcoholic officer haunted by past."

The synopsis further read, "When a series of brutal murders shocks the city--beginning with the daughter of an influential businessman--Rita is reluctantly pulled back into the system. This is not just another case; it is her last chance at redemption. Teaming up with a grieving junior officer, Inspector Arjun (Surya Sharma), Rita is drawn into a dark and disturbing investigation in a city that has grown more corrupt, more fractured, and far more dangerous than she remembers.""As they close in on a killer who understands pain as intimately as they do, the case begins to mirror their own fractured psyches--forcing both to confront buried trauma, unresolved guilt, and the demons that threaten to consume them," according to the synopsis.

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Sharing her experience working on the show, Karisma in a press note had said, "Rita Brown is unlike any character I've played before. She is flawed, vulnerable, emotionally bruised, yet incredibly resilient in the way she keeps moving forward despite everything life throws at her. What drew me to Brown was the emotional honesty of the writing. There's no attempt to glamorise pain or simplify human relationships."

The role pushed Karisma "to tap into emotions that are very raw and real," with Karisma adding, "Over the years, I've played many strong women, but Rita's strength lies in her fragility and silence as much as in her courage. Living with this character stayed with me long after the camera stopped rolling, and I think that's what made the journey so personal and transformative for me."

Jisshu Sengupta added, "What I enjoyed about Brown is that it keeps unfolding layer by layer. There's suspense, but there's also a lot of emotional depth in the writing, which makes it feel more personal than just a conventional thriller. As an actor, those are the worlds I have always enjoyed being part of. And of course, seeing Kolkata become such an integral part of the storytelling made it even more special for me".

Kaveri Das, Business Head - Hindi ZEE5 said, "Brown stands apart from the conventional crime thrillers we see today as it is not driven by the mechanics of a whodunnit, but by a deep dive into its characters--their flaws, their past trauma, and the emotional baggage they carry. At its core, the series is an exploration of damaged, complex individuals who feel real and unfiltered. What drew us most to Brown is its protagonist--a fiercely resilient yet deeply flawed woman, whose journey is as much about confronting her own demons as it is about solving a case. It's a story of redemption, vulnerability, and the messy, imperfect nature of healing.

Directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by Zee Studios, Brown will premiere on June 5 exclusively on Hindi ZEE5. (ANI)

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