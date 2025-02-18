Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar and Lillete Dubey are all set to come up with an intriguing drama titled 'Dabba Cartel'.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, written by Vishnu Menon and Bhavna Kher, and produced by Excel Entertainment, Dabba Cartel is created by Shibani Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the Netflix show. The clip gives a glimpse into the lives of five middle-class women whose dabba business takes an unprecedented turn into a drug cartel.

Gajraj Rao and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat are also a part of the show.

On what audience can expect from the show, creator Shibani Akhtar in a press note shared, "With Dabba Cartel, we wanted to explore the extraordinary journey of ordinary household women, and how resilience, ambition, and survival instincts can push them into unimaginable circumstances. This is a story of friendship, betrayal, and power, set against the backdrop of a world they never imagined being a part of."

Director Hitesh Bhatia shared, "Directing Dabba Cartel has been an incredible experience. At its core, it's a gripping crime drama, but what makes it special is the emotional depth and the dynamic characters who navigate a high-stakes world with courage and wit. The cast has delivered phenomenal performances, and I'm excited for viewers to dive into this rollercoaster of crime and survival."

Dabba Cartel is scheduled to be released on February 28. (ANI)

