Entertainment News | Trailer of Shilpa Shetty-hosted Show 'Maa Hai Na' out Now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty will be seen donning a host hat for the show 'Maa Hai Na'.

On Tuesday, the show's trailer was unveiled. The makers have descirbed the show as a "non-fiction original comedy cooking show pairs six Gen Zs with their moms for an unpredictable, high-energy kitchen showdown."

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With Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the host, "expect comedy, chaos, emotional throwbacks, and plenty of pressure as these contestants step out of their comfort zones."

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On being a part of the show, Shilpa, in a press note, said, "The moment I watched the trailer of Maa Hai Na, it instantly reminded me of how emotional and chaotic kitchens can be in every Indian family. Maa Hai Na is not just about cooking; it's about those little moments between a mother and child that we often take for granted. The show has laughter, pressure, nostalgia, and genuine emotions that surprised me, and I love how beautifully it captures the madness and magic of that relationship."

She added, "A complete show packed with great energy, entertainment and emotion. What I didn't expect at all was that in all the humour we found emotions that were heartwarming and just like we believe in every Indian home, ' Maa hai Na ... toh Sab possible hai !!"

List of contestants:Sunita Ahuja with daughter, Tina AhujaUrvashi Dholakia with son, Kshitij DholakiaTanya Mittal with mother, Sunita MittalGullu with mother, Munesh TanwarShahida Ansari with nephew, AfghanBhagyashre E Sharma with mother, Rinju SharmaManisha Rani with her father, Manoj Kumar

The show will start from June 12 on ZEE5. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)