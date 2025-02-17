Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): The trailer of Sohum Shah-starrer 'Crazxy' has been unveiled.

Have a look at it

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGK3IY4s2j4/?hl=en

Sharing the film's trailer, Sohum on Instagram wrote, "A Good Surgeon. A Terrible Father. A Questionable Human Being. Get ready for a #CRAZXY RIDE with Abhimanyu Sood on the worst day of his life.#CRAZXYTRAILER OUT NOW. In Cinemas 28th February, 2025."

Written and directed by Girish Kohli, the film is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer. Crazxy hits cinemas on 28th February 2025.

The film was originally supposed to be released in March. Recently, however, the makers changed the release date and shared that the film will be out in theatres on February 28.

Sharing the update, Sohum took to Instagram and wrote, "Humaari pyaari Daadi aur Hastar have come together specially to announce CRAZXY's release date in a crazxy way... kyunki, ab toh sab crazxy hone waala hai. #CRAZXY - IN CINEMAS 28th FEBRUARY, 2025."

Sohum rose to fame with his nuanced acting in Tumbbad. Tumbbad 2 is also in the works. (ANI)

