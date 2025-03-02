Entertainment News | Transgender Women Open Their First Boutique in Chennai's Saidapet

Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Chennai has welcomed its first clothing store run by transgender women, Born2Win Trans Boutique--an initiative designed to provide job opportunities and financial independence to members of the transgender community.

Agency News ANI| Mar 02, 2025 09:54 PM IST
A+
A-
Entertainment News | Transgender Women Open Their First Boutique in Chennai's Saidapet

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 2 (ANI): Chennai has welcomed its first clothing store run by transgende

  • Videos
    Ramadan Mubarak 2025 Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Greetings To Commemorate the Holy Month of Ramzan Ramadan Mubarak 2025 Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Greetings To Commemorate the Holy Month of Ramzan
    • Close
    Search

    Entertainment News | Transgender Women Open Their First Boutique in Chennai's Saidapet

    Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Chennai has welcomed its first clothing store run by transgender women, Born2Win Trans Boutique--an initiative designed to provide job opportunities and financial independence to members of the transgender community.

    Agency News ANI| Mar 02, 2025 09:54 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Entertainment News | Transgender Women Open Their First Boutique in Chennai's Saidapet

    Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 2 (ANI): Chennai has welcomed its first clothing store run by transgender women, 'Born2Win Trans Boutique' --an initiative designed to provide employment opportunities and financial independence to members of the transgender community.

    The boutique, located in Saidapet, was made possible by the efforts of Born2Win, a social welfare trust dedicated to uplifting transgender people through skill development programs.

    Also Read | R Madhavan Breaks Silence on Allegations of Talking to Young Girls on Instagram, Says ' I Have to Pussyfoot Every Time...' (Watch Video).

    Working since 2013, the trust aims to support the transgender community by offering training in tailoring, driving, and education sponsorship, among other initiatives.

    With support from Altimetrik, a company that funded this initiative, five transgender women have been given employment and a chance to start their own businesses. The boutique offers customized clothing for women, tailored to their needs and preferences.

    Also Read | 'Metro In Dino': Release of Anurag Basu's Upcoming Film Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan NOT Delayed - Makers Issue Statement.

    Swetha, the Founder, Director, and CEO of Born2Win, spoke about the initiative and explained how it will help the community achieve their "dreams in their respective fields."

    "We created this initiative for the welfare of the transgender community. For the past six months, we have been training people in our tailoring classes. This initiative will help our community achieve their dreams in their chosen fields and will give transgender people the confidence they need," Swetha told ANI.

    Oviya, a transgender tailor at the boutique, shared her thoughts on the opportunity and mentioned how, in the past, people thought transgender individuals could only "beg or do sex work." She, however, emphasised that things are changing now, and people in their communities are focusing on building their "education and career."

    "I have 9 years of experience in the field of tailoring before transgenders used to be called they do sex and begging now even lot of transwomen are educated and coming up in their life. Hereafter, we won't call on these names even if we have dreams. We are working on our goals to succeed in our lives. We customize dresses for all women as per their needs. I believe a lot of customers will come to our boutique," Oviya told ANI.

    The main goal of Born2Win is to improve the socio-economic conditions of transgender individuals in India. Their mission is built on the 5Es: Equality, Education, Employment, Empowerment, and Environment. Through this boutique, they hope to change society's perception of transgender individuals and prove that, with the right support, they can thrive in any profession. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News

    India

    Entertainment

    Sports

    Lifestyle

    Headlines

    World

    Technology

    Business

    Auto

    Viral

    Photos

    Videos

    SocialLY

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel