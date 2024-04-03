Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): Travis Kelce is set to accompany Taylor Swift on her upcoming international tour leg, marking a notable stride in their flourishing romance.

As per E! Online, Kelce recently disclosed his plans to join the chart-topping songstress as she continues her Eras Tour across Europe in May.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu’s Stunning Sikh Bridal Ensemble Captures the Spotlight in Viral Wedding Video – WATCH.

In a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight published, Kelce expressed his unwavering support for Swift's musical journey, affirming, "You know I gotta go support. You know it."

He hinted at attending Swift's performances in iconic venues such as London's Wembley Stadium and the picturesque city of Paris, emphasising the magnitude of Swift's talent and the unparalleled experience of witnessing her live.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor Cruises Through Mumbai Streets in His Swanky New Bentley Continental GT V8 Worth 5.23 Crore! Bollywood Star Leaves Netizens in Awe (Watch Video).

Kelce, 34, acknowledged the reciprocal support between him and Swift, highlighting how the pop sensation had travelled extensively to cheer him on during the football season.

Reflecting on their shared dedication to their respective careers, Kelce described their bond as "an amazing experience," emphasising their mutual admiration and encouragement.

The NFL star also divulged his profound appreciation for Swift's music, revealing that her hits have become a staple in his everyday playlist, transcending beyond game days.

Kelce's admiration for Swift extends beyond her musical prowess. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he reflected on the valuable lesson he learned from the Grammy-winning artist, advising against trying to emulate her unparalleled success.

He commended Swift's articulate nature and recognised her incomparable stature in the industry.

The blossoming relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has captivated fans since its inception during Swift's Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023.

From failed attempts to pass her a friendship bracelet to romantic gestures at football games, their love story has unfolded amidst a backdrop of mutual admiration and support. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)