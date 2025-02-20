Washington [US], February 20 (ANI): Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce is excited about his debut as a film producer. Kelce is looking ahead to the release of My Dead Friend Zoe, the first feature film on which he serves as an executive producer, reported People.

"Being part of My Dead Friend Zoe as an executive producer has been an incredible experience," Kelce said in a statement.

Also Read | Vulgarity on Social Media: Centre Issues Advisory to OTT Platforms, Self-Regulation Bodies Amid India's Got Latent Row.

The film "tells a compelling story and shines a light on the challenges our veterans face," the tight end continued, adding, "My hope is to continue working on meaningful projects like this -- stories that entertain, inspire and make a real impact," Kelce said in the statement, noting that he's "proud to be a part of" the film, about an Army vet (Sonequa Martin-Green) dealing with PTSD after her friend, a fellow soldier (Natalie Morales), dies, as per the outlet.

Kelce described My Dead Friend Zoe as a film that "tells a powerful story and puts two strong female characters at the forefront." "Sonequa and Natalie bring depth and authenticity to their performances, highlighting the strength, resilience and leadership of women in the military," he said in the statement, reported People.

Also Read | Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja To Present His First Ever Western Classical Symphony at London's Eventim Apollo Theatre on March 8.

The film's director, Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, added that it was "incredible" having Kelce as an executive producer. While our schedules didn't align for him to visit the set or meet the cast, it was clear from the outset that Travis signed on because of his support for the military and veterans," Hausmann-Stokes shared.

"Everyone on this film -- from the leads to our 90 per cent real veteran cast, to the crew, producers and army of investors that made the film possible was doing it for social impact and greater causes. It was an honour to have Travis among our ranks for those same reasons," according to People.

The director said it was "surreal" when Kelce signed on as a producer. "He's really brought so much additional attention and ultimately, selfishly, I want people to enjoy this film...I think what Travis did for us was just this tidal wave of energy and exposure," as per the outlet.

My Dead Friend Zoe premieres in theatres on February 28, reported People. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)