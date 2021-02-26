Washington [US], February 26 (ANI): American rapper Travis Scott, who held a pop-up newsstand in Los Angeles on Tuesday (local time) to promote his recent partnership with the i-D magazine, is currently under investigation for not securing a permit amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to TMZ, the 30-year-old star was mobbed by his fans after he encouraged them to take to the streets of West Hollywood to check out a pop-up newsstand where he was going to promote his takeover of the i-D magazine.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Department of Public Works confirmed that Scott did not get a permit for calling out people for this publicity stunt. Following this, the department is consulting the city Attorney's office to see if any actions regarding the same could be taken.

This came after Kylie Jenner's baby daddy tweeted about him being visiting the pop-up newsstand. He also mentioned the exact address by writing, "Imma be posted corner of Fairfax and oakwood on tilt...!!"

Fans heard the call and headed directly to the neighbourhood in order to meet and greet the star.

Despite all the love being shown to him, security was eventually forced to intervene and distance him from the crowd, reported TMZ. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)