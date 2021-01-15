Washington [US], January 15 (ANI): South African comedian and TV host Trevor Noah has recently purchased a lavish contemporary mansion in the Los Angeles area while enjoying a thriving romance with actress Minka Kelly.

According to E! News, 'The Daily Show' host purchased an 11,000-square-foot Bel-Air mansion for a whopping price of $27.5 million earlier this month. He had sold a previous Bel-Air home over the summer season.

This contemporary hillside pad is a Japanese inspired architecture resembling a collection of stacked cubes. The three-story abode includes six bedrooms and 11 baths, along with an elevator, a spa and steam room, a movie theatre, and an infinity pool.

To top it all Trevor also has a partner to join him for all those movie screenings, as his relationship with girlfriend Minka Kelly continues to thrive. As per the sources of E! News, "They are still together and very much in love."

Trevor has been remotely filming 'The Daily Show' amid the pandemic and is all set to host the 2021 Grammy Awards. Meanwhile, Minka aged 40, stars as Dawn Granger and Dove on HBO Max's superhero series 'Titans' and is also known for roles on TV's 'Parenthood' and 'Charlie's Angels'. (ANI)

